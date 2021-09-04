BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.75 million and $18,534.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00121648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00174218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048186 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

