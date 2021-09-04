Burency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Burency has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and $1.21 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00176263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048254 BTC.

About Burency

Burency is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.