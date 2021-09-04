Burney Co. Buys 5,330 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

