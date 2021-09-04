Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

