Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,149 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

