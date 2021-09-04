Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.