Burney Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

