Burney Co. Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $61,054 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

