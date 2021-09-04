Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Burney Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $429.65 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day moving average of $430.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

