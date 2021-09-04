Burney Co. Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE HFC opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.77. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.