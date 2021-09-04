Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $2,725,876. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

