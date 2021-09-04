Burney Co. Purchases 5,963 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Burney Co. increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hologic by 997.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

