Burney Co. Sells 1,034 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

