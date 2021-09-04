Burney Co. Trims Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

