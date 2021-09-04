Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67,411.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and $67,411.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00606003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.