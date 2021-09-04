ByteNext Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $17,138.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00066116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00141852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00167349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.92 or 0.08024779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.32 or 1.00345562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.40 or 0.00822746 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

