Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.22 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $120.22 million and $24.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.00430114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,120,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,835,081 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

