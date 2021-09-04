Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce earnings of $12.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.55. Cable One posted earnings of $10.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $52.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.78 to $57.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,967.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,871.35. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

