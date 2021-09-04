CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $58.83 on Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.83 or 0.00117026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $182,321.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

