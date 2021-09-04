CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CAE opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

