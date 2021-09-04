Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

CWH opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

