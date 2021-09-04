Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

CWH opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.