Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$43.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$51.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.63.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at C$9,011,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,513 shares of company stock worth $5,408,556.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

