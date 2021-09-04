Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 457,330 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,330 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Ferroglobe worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 11,397,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,135. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.98.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

