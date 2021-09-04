Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. 5,100,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,379. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

