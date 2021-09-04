Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 7,030 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ball worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.38. 1,420,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

