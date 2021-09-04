Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 81,050 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

GOLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 20,241,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,252,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

