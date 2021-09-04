Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Black Knight worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.89. 509,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

