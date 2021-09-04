Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 146,192 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

