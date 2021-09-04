Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.35.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

