Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.07. 5,398,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

