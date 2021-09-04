Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 474,012 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Mitek Systems worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 411.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 223,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,406. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MITK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

