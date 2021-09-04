Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $23.10 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

