Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $48,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average of $284.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

