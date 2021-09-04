Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $64.77 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $64,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72.
In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
