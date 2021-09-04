Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $64.77 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $64,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

