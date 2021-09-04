Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

