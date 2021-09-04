Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

