Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

