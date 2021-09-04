Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.95. 605,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $257.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.