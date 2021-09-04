Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,384.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

