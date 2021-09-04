Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 118,071 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,071 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $27,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.71. 1,832,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

