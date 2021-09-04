Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.