Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 312,140 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,140 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.35. 1,903,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

