Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 3,468 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Welltower stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

