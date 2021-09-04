Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 37,898 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,898 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

