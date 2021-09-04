Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 409,913 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,913 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Lordstown Motors worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $110,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 6,203,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,258,698. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.