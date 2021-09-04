Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.53 and traded as low as C$2.37. Canopy Rivers shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 984,044 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

