Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MESO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.37 on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

