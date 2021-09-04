Cardano Price Down 0.1% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00005692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $91.38 billion and $4.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00340524 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012164 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,095,610,708 coins and its circulating supply is 32,014,070,197 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.