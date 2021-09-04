Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.38. 365,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,022,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,640,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,790,041.40. Insiders bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,700 over the last ninety days.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.