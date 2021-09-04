Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.41). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 27,052 shares worth $3,027,191. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.